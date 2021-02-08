Greenwood wins 3 events, but Eau Claire wins Menomonie Triangular

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Melody Greenwood won three events and the All-Around competition, but the Eau Claire Co-op gymnastics team won the team title at the Menomonie Triangular Monday night.

Eau Claire had the highest team score on three of the four apparatus to score 126.2. Menomonie finished second with 124.475 points, while Hudson finished third with 120.975 points.

Greenwood's All-Around score was 34.175. Emma Loen from Eau Claire finished second with 32.975 points. Hudson's Emily Warren was third with 32.950 points.