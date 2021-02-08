EXPLAINER: What’s ahead as Trump impeachment trial begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon the Senate will have to decide whether to convict former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection. Trump’s impeachment trial begins in earnest Tuesday, the first for a president no longer in office. The trial will open with four hours of debate on whether the trial is constitutional now that Trump is no longer in office. After that, prosecutors and Trump’s defense team will have up to 16 hours each to make their arguments. While Trump’s acquittal is expected, Democrats hope to gain at least some Republican votes to convict the former president. They say the trial is necessary to hold Trump accountable.