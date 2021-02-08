EXPLAINER: Israeli settlements may face new scrutiny

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s ongoing construction of settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem would likely be more vulnerable to prosecution than its military actions against Palestinians if the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor decides to open a war crimes investigation. Such a probe is still a long way off. On Friday, the ICC moved a step closer, clearing the way for prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to open a war crimes probe against Israel and Palestinian militants. Any investigation would look at Israeli conduct during its 2014 war in Gaza. But it’s continued construction of settlements in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank appears to be open to even tougher scrutiny.