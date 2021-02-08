Ex-Chicago Teachers Union leader Karen Lewis dies at age 67

CHICAGO (AP) — Karen Lewis, the former Chicago Teachers Union president and onetime mayoral hopeful, has died at age 67. Known for her fiery speaking style, Lewis contemplated a run against then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel before she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014. She suffered a stroke in 2017 and underwent brain surgery the following year. Her longtime spokeswoman confirmed Lewis’ death Monday but didn’t disclose the cause. Lewis’ tenure as union president was marked by school closings, layoffs and bitter contract talks. In 2012, she led the city’s first teachers’ strike in 25 years, often going after Emanuel. Emanuel tweeted Monday that although he and Lewis often disagreed, their “regular conversations were a benefit to me and to the city of Chicago.”