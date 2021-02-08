Court blocks some of Los Angeles DA’s progressive policies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has blocked some of the county district attorney’s progressive criminal justice reforms that would reduce sentences for criminals. Superior Court Judge James Chalfant ruled Monday that District Attorney George Gascon can’t require his deputies to drop sentencing enhancements. The case was brought by the deputy district attorneys’ union against the new DA to challenge some of his signature reforms. Gascon overcame opposition from law enforcement unions during his campaign to unseat two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey. Now, he faces some of his stiffest opposition from within his office. Gascon did not immediately comment on the ruling.