Child sexual assault suspect charged with more crimes

9:09 pm
CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) - Investigators say a Thorp man charged in November 2020 with sexually assaulting two children had more victims.

Kyle Zacharias now faces 14 felonies ranging from repeated child sexual assault, to victim intimidation, child enticement, and child abuse.

According to the criminal complaint Zacharias,18, sexually assaulted eight young boys. Most were ages 8 to 10 when they said he assaulted them. The assaults allegedly started in 2016 and continued until late last year.

The judge agreed Zacharias should be held without bail after Clark County prosecutors argued it was necessary to protect members of the community. He will be in court Thursday.

