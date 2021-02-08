Army major in Georgia gets 30 years on child porn charge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — An Army officer in Georgia who held a top-secret security clearance has been sentenced to serve three decades in federal prison for producing child pornography. U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release Monday that a federal judge sentenced 41-year-old Jason Michael Musgrove to serve 30 years. Musgrove pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. Musgrove must also pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims and register as a sex offender.