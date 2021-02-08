AP names Justin Myers as data editor

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has appointed a veteran data journalist whose work has driven some of the news cooperative’s top investigative stories in recent years to the position of data editor. Justin Myers will manage the data analysts on the data team and oversee the team’s data-driven collaborations with reporters and editors across AP and its partner news organizations. Myers joined the data team five years ago as AP’s first automation editor. In that position, he worked with teams across AP to find ways to take repetitive work out of the way and help AP’s journalists focus on the journalism.