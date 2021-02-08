28 garment workers killed in flooded factory in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A medical official has told Moroccan state television at least 28 workers died when heavy rains flooded an illegal garment factory in Tangier. Rescuers saved 10 people and were searching for others. The number of laborers at the site wasn’t immediately known. A shaken survivor told a local news site they were working as usual when a little bit of water entered but that no one was prepared for the deadly deluge. The factory operated in a residential basement. Moroccan factories often rely on shadow production to meet international demand for cheaper products.