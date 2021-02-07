You Ask, We Answer: How DeLong Middle School got its name

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A WQOW viewer has asked how DeLong Middle School got its name. Turns out, it's not named for Blink 182 frontman Tom DeLonge; rather, the school is named for former Eau Claire superintendent Homer DeLong.



According to his obituary published in the Leader-Telegram in 1978, he served as the superintendent of the Eau Claire Area School District for nearly 20 years, retiring in 1969. He arrived in Eau Claire in 1950, and during his tenure, he handled the baby boom of students coming into the school system, which doubled its population from about five thousand to ten thousand students and necessitated the construction of several new school buildings.



DeLong was in attendance at the ground breaking of DeLong Middle School, just a few months after his retirement.



