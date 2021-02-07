WVa lawmaker faces fresh criticism for discrimination stance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia who resigned after posting an anti-gay slur and was re-elected a month later is drawing fresh criticism. House Delegate John Mandt says in a now-deleted Facebook post last week that he opposes a proposal known as the Fairness Act. It would give protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Mandt says there is nothing fair about the proposal. He says that while every person deserves to be treated with dignity, not all behavior is dignified. Mandt’s comments drew immediate criticism from at least one other delegate, the state Democratic Party and from Fairness West Virginia, an LGBTQ advocacy group.