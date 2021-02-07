Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 9:34PM CST until February 8 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills through Monday Morning in North-

Central Wisconsin…

.Wind chills this evening have dropped into the 20 to 30 below 0

range across parts of north-central Wisconsin and will remain in

that range into Monday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Avoid outdoor exposure through Monday morning if you can. If you

must venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of warm

clothing, covering exposed skin.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills of 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE…Clark and Taylor Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.