Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 7:58AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills This Morning…

.Wind chills from 20 to 45 below will be felt all across the area

this morning. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outdoor exposure this morning if you can. If you must

venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of warm

clothing, covering exposed skin.

* WHAT…Wind chills from 20 to 45 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and

southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.