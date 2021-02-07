Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 3:51PM CST until February 8 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills through Monday Morning in North-

Central Wisconsin…

.Wind chills from 20 to 25 below for Clark and Taylor counties

through tonight. These wind chill will then range from 20 to 30

below tonight and Monday morning. The dangerously cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Avoid outdoor exposure this morning if you can. If you must

venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of warm

clothing, covering exposed skin.

* WHAT…Wind chills will range from 20 to 25 below zero this

afternoon and 20 to 30 below zero tonight and Monday morning.

* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.