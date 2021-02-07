Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 2:20AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 2:20AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills This Morning…
.Wind chills from 20 to 35 below will be felt all across the area
through the morning hours, improving by the noon hour.
Avoid outdoor exposure this morning if you can. If you must
venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of warm
clothing, covering exposed skin.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills from 20 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest into central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.