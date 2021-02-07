Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 12:05PM CST until February 8 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 7 at 12:05PM CST until February 8 at 9:00AM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills through Monday Morning in North-
Central Wisconsin…
.Wind chills from 20 to 25 below are expected in Clark and Taylor
counties this afternoon. These wind chill will then range from 20
to 30 below tonight and Monday morning. The dangerously cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10
minutes.
Avoid outdoor exposure this morning if you can. If you must
venture out, dress appropriately with several layers of warm
clothing, covering exposed skin.
* WHAT…Wind chills will range from 20 to 25 below zero this
afternoon and 20 to 30 below zero tonight and Monday morning.
* WHERE…Taylor and Clark Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.