VIRUS TODAY: In COVID-19 era, Americans choose dying at home

In the era of COVID-19, more Americans are making the decision to have their terminally ill loved ones die at home rather than in nursing homes or hospice settings. For many, home is a preferred setting rather than the terrifying scenario of saying goodbye behind glass or during video calls amid the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Chicago’s mayor says a tentative agreement has been reached with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district. And in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a potential recall election, in part stemming from how he’s handled the pandemic.