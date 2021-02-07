The Latest: Less-known brands take swings at Super Bowl ads

TAMPA (AP) — Most brands that have money to spend on Super Bowl ads are already household names, but the big game is also a chance for upstarts to make a big splash. That’s what the CEO of Swedish oat-milk manufacturer Oatly attempted in an ad starring himself. “Wow, wow, no cow,” sang CEO Toni Petersson, as he played a keyboard in a field of grain. The bizarre song and non-professional singing got a mix of plaudits and brickbats on social media, which seemed to be the point. Another lesser-known brand, Dr. Squatch, also promoted itself with a bizarre ad, but hired comedian James Schrader to do the talking.