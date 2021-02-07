Stephen King helps kids publish pandemic-inspired book

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A group of budding young writers is about to publish a book with some help from Maine’s most famous writer. Author Stephen King’s foundation covered the $6,500 cost of publishing a 290-page manuscript by students in Farwell Elementary School’s Author Studies Program. “Fletcher McKenzie and the Passage to Whole” is a story about a Maine boy by Gary Savage. But it was reworked to include students’ experiences during the coronavirus.