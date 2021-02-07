Morris helps No. 20 DePaul women hold off Marquette 87-82

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Deja Church scored a career-high 24 points, Sonya Morris added 23 and her layup with 26 seconds left gave No. 20 DePaul enough breathing room to outlast Marquette 87-82. The Blue Demons had battled Marquette through a tight first half, but then opened the second with a 19-4 run and seemed on the verge of a runaway win. Marquette held DePaul scoreless for nearly all of the final five minutes of the third quarter to get back into it. Lexi Held added 17 points and five steals and Dee Bekelja scored 18. Lauren Van Kleunen and Jordan King, with a career-high, each scored 21 for Marquette.