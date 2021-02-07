Manning and Lynch join together for a 3rd career highlight

NFL greats elsewhere, Peyton Manning and John Lynch shared a second career in Denver. Now they have a third mutual experience. Close friends Manning and Lynch are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2021. The star quarterback and safety reminisced about their relationship and entering the Canton, Ohio, shrine together hours after the latest group of inductees was revealed. Joining them for the August enshrinements will be Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson and Alan Faneca among modern-day players, plus senior candidate Drew Pearson, coach Tom Flores and contributor Bill Nunn.