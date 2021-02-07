Love the library? Mail your legislators

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - It's never a bad idea to write to your legislators, and for National Library Lovers Month, the Chippewa Falls Public Library is helping patrons share that love.

Library Director Joe Niese said almost every year, library officials visit Madison and speak with legislators about the importance of public libraries in hopes their funding doesn't become part of any budget cuts. With the pandemic, similar meetings are being held, just virtually.

So, to ensure state leaders know why they believe libraries are important to the community, the Chippewa Falls Public Library has postcards in its lobby with the names and mailing addresses of legislators. Neise said he wants people to simply write about why the local library is important to them.

"I think a phone call is good, an email is good, but when you actually put a pen to paper and send that off I think that has a little more impact sometimes," Niese said.

The Chippewa Falls Public Library, like so many others, has closed its doors except the lobby in light of the pandemic, but Neise said libraries have always adapted to best serve their communities.