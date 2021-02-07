Keeping kids safe in extreme cold weather

MADISON (WKOW) -- Families braved the bitter cold and hit the sledding hill at Elver Park in Madison on Saturday.

Andy Hartman, parent of 3-year-old Charlie, bundled up before heading outside.

"Big concern, so double pants, double socks just doing what we can to layer," Hartman said.

Experts say as temperatures stay low, it's important that parents and caregivers are cautious when sending kids out in the snow.

Dr. Joshua Ross, with UW School of Medicine and Public Health, says kids are less attentive to how they're feeling.

"They're not gonna pay attention to these warning signs, they're just gonna be having fun and running around," Dr. Ross said. "So, I'd say be really mindful of your younger kids, especially if their mittens or gloves or getting too wet, that you're not spending more particularly these temperatures, you know, more than like 30 minutes or so, with the youngest kids outside."

Dave Vaughan made sure his kids were mentally prepared to be outdoors on Saturday.

"Mostly, I just tried to get them mentally ready and told them it was going to be cold outside, and we were going to go out and do this and made sure that they were confident that they would be okay," Vaughan said.

Several families stuck around for a little while and took just a few trips down the hill before heading out.

"It was a lot of fun and we're definitely going to be back in the future. That's for sure," Hartman said.

Dr. Ross says to make sure not to spend too much time outside and to keep a close eye on kids.