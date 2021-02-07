Jesse Jackson released for therapy post gallbladder surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released to a physical therapy center following gallbladder surgery. That’s according to a spokesman on Sunday. An earlier statement from Jackson’s Rainbow PUSH Coalition says the 79-year-old civil rights leader experienced “abdominal discomfort” last month and was admitted to a Chicago hospital for an undisclosed surgery. The group says that since Jackson has Parkinson’s disease he was released to a rehabilitation center for a “short period of exercise and therapy.” He’s expected to rejoin his family soon.