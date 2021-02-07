Jailed rapper Casanova disciplined for video dance challenge

VALHALLA, N.Y. (AP) — Jailed rapper Casanova is facing disciplinary charges over a dance challenge video posted on social media. The Journal News reports that the rapper will be disciplined by officials at the Westchester County Jail after a woman recorded him accepting the so-called Junebug challenge during a video visit. The woman recorded Casanova dancing in jail and posted it to Instagram. An email was sent to Casanova’s attorney on Sunday. Casanova was among 18 alleged members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang charged in a federal indictment last month with a host of crimes in New York City and elsewhere in New York state.