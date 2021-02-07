In winter’s quiet, Belarus opposition prepares new protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Winter’s cold and harsh police action in Belarus have put a chill on the protests against President Alexander Lukashenko that have gripped the Eastern European nation for months. But opposition forces are preparing to turn up the heat in the spring and observers say Lukashenko doesn’t have a clear strategy to overcome new unrest. Meanwhile, Russia is both offering support to Lukashenko and looking around for an alternative to him. The EU has already introduced three packages of sanctions against seven Belarusian companies and 84 individuals, including Lukashenko.