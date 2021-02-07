Frigid week follows coldest morning in nearly two years

While we are no strangers to extreme cold in Wisconsin, there's no denying it's wicked cold outside. This cold snap isn't as extreme as the one we saw in late January 2019, but this morning was still the coldest we've had since March 4, 2019, which was the last time Eau Claire hit -19. That makes today the coldest of the winter so far, and colder than any temperature we saw last winter.

Low temperatures this morning ranged from the upper teens below zero to more than 25 below in some spots this morning. Wind chills were even more frigid, exceeding -35 for many of us.

Tonight will not be as cold as last night thanks to more cloud cover, and will also not be as windy. This means temperatures and wind chills will not be as extreme, but it will still be cold even by February standards. After staying below zero all day, temperatures will fall to near -10 overnight, with colder temperatures possible for some.

Another Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Polk, Barron, Rusk, Dunn, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Taylor and Clark County until 10 a.m. Monday. Wind chills in those areas could still fall as low as -30 overnight and early Monday morning. Make sure to bundle up, limit time outdoors for you and your pets, and cover any exposed skin while outdoors.

While temperatures will recover into the low single digits Monday afternoon, Arctic air will remain in place through the upcoming week with daytime temperatures in the single digits above and below freezing, and overnight temperatures in the single digits and teens below zero.

Precipitation chances during this time will be minimal, although we are tracking small chances for snow closer to next weekend.