Evers’ budget proposal would legalize recreational marijuana

Wisconsin news from the Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says his budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. The Journal Sentinel reports that the idea will likely be blocked by the Republican-controlled Legislature but could be a catalyst to allow the use of medical marijuana. Evers says the recreational marijuana measure could generate $166 million in revenue that would be used to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities. Wisconsin is among a minority of states that have not legalized marijuana use in some form despite recent state polling showing more than half surveyed support it.

Associated Press

