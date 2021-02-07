Divided Ecuador heads to presidential runoff ballot in April

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador is headed to a runoff presidential election in April with its deep political divisions evident after the first round of voting. Young leftist Andrés Arauz had the backing of a convicted-but-popular former president and came out on top in the field of 16 candidates during Sunday’s voting to earn a spot in the April 11 runoff. The second slot remains undecided between a conservative former banker and an Indigenous leader. Arauz had the backing of former President Rafael Correa. Correa remains a major influence in the troubled Andean nation despite a corruption conviction. Conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso and Indigenous leader Yaku Pérez are vying for the second spot.