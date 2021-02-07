Chicago mayor cites ‘tentative agreement’ to reopen schools

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says a “tentative agreement” has been reached with the teachers union over COVID-19 safety protocols, potentially averting a strike in the nation’s third-largest school district. Lightfoot announced the latest proposal Sunday. It includes pushing back the start of classes and phasing them in for pre-K-8 students, with the first wave starting this week. Both sides have been negotiating for months over a plan to gradually bring back students in the roughly 340,000-student district. The schools went remote nearly a year ago. The Chicago Teachers Unions isn’t calling it an agreement yet, saying it has to be approved by members.