Cheney says she won’t quit the House after Wyoming censure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Liz Cheney says she doesn’t intend to resign after being censured by Wyoming Republicans over her vote to impeach Donald Trump. She’s undeterred by the censure or criticism from some House colleagues over the impeachment vote. And she’s suggesting that if she were in the Senate, she’d vote to convict Trump over his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Cheney describes her decision to impeach as a constitutional duty and says Trump should be held accountable. She tells “Fox News Sunday” that a lawmaker’s constitutional duty “doesn’t bend to partisanship, it doesn’t bend to political pressure.”