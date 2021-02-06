Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 9:40PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

…VERY COLD AIR IN PLACE FOR THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS…

.Arctic high pressure will remain in place through next week.

Highs in the single digits above or below zero are expected each

day with lows in the teens or 20s below zero. Combined with the

wind, wind chill values each night will drop to 25 below to

35 below zero. Some improvement is expected each afternoon, but

that will last only briefly.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through Sunday morning for

most of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin,

but through Tuesday morning north of a line from Benson to Little

Falls.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 20 to 35 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and

central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and

west central Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.