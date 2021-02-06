Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:42AM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills Today through Sunday Morning…

.Wind chills will be as cold as 20 to 30 below today, and 25 to

35 below tonight into Sunday morning for southeast Minnesota,

northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin.

If you have to venture outside this weekend, plan for these

bitter cold wind chills and be sure to wear several layers of warm

clothing. Limit outdoor exposure.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 today,

and 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.