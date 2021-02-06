Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:03PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 3:03PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills through Sunday Morning…
Tonight and Sunday morning will be another bitterly cold period
with winds chills ranging from 25 to 35 below zero for southeast
Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin.
If you have to venture outside this weekend, plan for these
bitter cold wind chills and be sure to wear several layers of
warm clothing. Limit outdoor exposure.
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 to 35
below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.