Wind Chill Advisory issued February 6 at 12:06PM CST until February 7 at 12:00PM CST by NWS La Crosse WI

…Bitterly Cold Wind Chills through Sunday Morning…

.Wind chills will range from 15 to 25 below zero this afternoon

in southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and in west central and

north central Wisconsin.

Tonight and Sunday morning will be another bitterly cold period

with winds chills ranging from 25 to 35 below zero for southeast

Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin.

If you have to venture outside this weekend, plan for these

bitter cold wind chills and be sure to wear several layers of

warm clothing. Limit outdoor exposure.

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 15 to 25 this

afternoon, and from 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.