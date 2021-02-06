Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Trempealeau County
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 today,
and 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.
* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&