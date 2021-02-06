Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 today,

and 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central

Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast

Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

&&