Skip to Content

Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST

Updated
Last updated today at 5:05 am
3:42 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Trempealeau

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 30 today,
and 25 to 35 below tonight into Sunday morning.

* WHERE…Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

wqowweather

More Stories

Skip to content