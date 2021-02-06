Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians have welcomed the International Criminal Court’s ruling extending its jurisdiction to the territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war. The ruling paves the way for a possible war crimes probe involving actions by Israel and the Islamic militant group Hamas. The family of a 10-year-old Palestinian boy killed in an Israeli missile strike in the 2014 Gaza war called Saturday on the court to speed up efforts to investigate Israeli actions. Both Israel and the U.S. have condemned the ICC’s Friday ruling and any possibility of an international probe in Israeli actions.