Walz orders National Guard to help law enforcement during Floyd trials

ST. PAUL, MN (KBJR) -- In an effort to provide extra safety and security during the trials of former officers involved in the death of George Floyd, Governor Walz has assigned the Minnesota National Guard to assist Minneapolis and St. Paul law enforcement.

“There are some public safety events for which you cannot plan, and there are some for which you can. The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and nearby communities,” said Governor Walz.

“At the request of the City of Minneapolis and the City of Saint Paul, I have authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies during the upcoming trials.”

“As public interest increases and decreases throughout the legal process, members of the Guard will be ready to supplement local law enforcement efforts to keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations,” Governor Walz continued.

Governor Walz’s Executive Order is part of a months-long public safety planning process among local law enforcement agencies and all levels of government, including city and county governments, to prepare for heightened interest in the upcoming trials of the former officers.

The trials are set to begin in March.