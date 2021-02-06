UN kicks off selection of next secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has kicked off the selection of its next secretary-general. A joint letter from the presidents of the General Assembly and Security asks the 193 U.N. member states to submit candidates to be the world organization’s chief diplomat and operating officer. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, whose current term expires on December 31, announced last month he is seeking a second five-year term. Honduras’ U.N. Ambassador Mary Elizabeth Flores Flake also sent a letter to all U.N. member nations saying there has never been a female secretary-general and asking them to present women candidates.