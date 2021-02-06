Thousands protest army takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — About 2,000 protesters are rallying against the military takeover in Myanmar’s biggest city. They’re demanding the release of Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was toppled by the army that also imposed an internet blackout. Protest crowds have grown bigger and bolder since Monday’s coup. Labor union and student activists and members of the public on Sunday chanted “Long live Mother Suu” and “Down with military dictatorship” at a major intersection near Yangon University. Police in riot gear blocked the main entrance to the university. Two water cannon trucks were parked nearby. Suu Kyi and President Win Myint are under house arrest. Rallies were also held on Saturday in Yangon and other cities. No violence has been reported but communication is patchy.