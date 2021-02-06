Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
4:38 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 75, Sevastopol 67

Birchwood 57, Winter 48

Columbus Catholic 62, Greenwood 39

Elkhorn Area 76, Burlington 73

Ladysmith 66, Hayward 47

Middleton 58, Fort Atkinson 57, 2OT

Oneida Nation 65, Suring 39

Shawano 54, Green Bay West 50

South Shore 72, Ashland 53

St. Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42

University School of Milwaukee 76, Heritage Christian 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41

Columbus 67, Deerfield 45

Crivitz 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35

Fall River 45, Parkview 37

Heritage Christian 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 58

Hustisford 54, Lourdes Academy 52

Kenosha Bradford 57, Racine Park 50

Kewaunee 73, Gibraltar 40

Manitowoc Lincoln 67, Ashwaubenon 58

New Glarus 51, Belleville 49

Northland Lutheran 59, Manawa 53

Oak Creek 45, Pius XI Catholic 44

Oconto 56, Coleman 26

Phillips 84, Rib Lake 29

Potosi/Cassville 59, Benton 23

Regis 60, Cadott 58

Rio 69, Montello 40

Watertown 64, Monroe 39

Watertown Luther Prep 61, Randolph 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content