Saturday’s Scores

Saturday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 75, Sevastopol 67
Birchwood 57, Winter 48
Columbus Catholic 62, Greenwood 39
Elkhorn Area 76, Burlington 73
Ladysmith 66, Hayward 47
Middleton 58, Fort Atkinson 57, 2OT
Oneida Nation 65, Suring 39
Shawano 54, Green Bay West 50
South Shore 72, Ashland 53
St. Croix Falls 65, Bloomer 42
University School of Milwaukee 76, Heritage Christian 62
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41
Columbus 67, Deerfield 45
Crivitz 57, Saint Thomas Aquinas 35
Fall River 45, Parkview 37
Heritage Christian 64, Milwaukee Lutheran 58
Hustisford 54, Lourdes Academy 52
Kenosha Bradford 57, Racine Park 50
Kewaunee 73, Gibraltar 40
Manitowoc Lincoln 67, Ashwaubenon 58
New Glarus 51, Belleville 49
Northland Lutheran 59, Manawa 53
Oak Creek 45, Pius XI Catholic 44
Oconto 56, Coleman 26
Phillips 84, Rib Lake 29
Potosi/Cassville 59, Benton 23
Regis 60, Cadott 58
Rio 69, Montello 40
Watertown 64, Monroe 39
Watertown Luther Prep 61, Randolph 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/