Report: Trump campaign listed payment to legislator’s firm

4:06 pm National news from the Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A newspaper reports that former President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign says it paid over $6,000 to a business belonging to an Arizona lawmaker who sought to have the Legislature overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state. The Arizona Republic reported that the campaign’s financial disclosures include a December payment of $6,037 to a corporation belonging to Republican Rep. Mark Finchem for an expense labeled “recount: legal consulting.” Finchem told the newspaper that that was reimbursement for “crowd control and security costs” for a Nov. 30 meeting he convened in Phoenix for presentations by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others. The Associated Press’ attempts to obtain comment from Finchem were not immediately successful.

Associated Press

