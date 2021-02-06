Skip to Content

PJ Morton 1st artist in residence at Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Grammy-winning musician PJ Morton is the first artist in residence at a historically Black private university in New Orleans. Dillard University announced Monday that Morton will teach master classes in songwriting, music publishing, studio production and talent management during the 2021-22 academic year. A news release says students can also get internships with Morton’s team in merchandising, studio production, management and videography. And a student contest winner will get a single produced by Morton Records. The Grammy Awards website says Morton has won two Grammy Awards and has been nominated for 14 since 2012.

Associated Press

