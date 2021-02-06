Old Abes gain ground in BRC with win over North

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Memorial got the come-from-behind win in round two of the Eau Claire city clash, beating North 58-39 on Saturday.

The Huskies had a nine point lead to start the game, but a run from the Old Abes put them right back in it.

Memorial then took over in the second half for the 19 point win.

The schools are now even on the year, with North winning game one back in December.

The Old Abes are 6-5 in the BRC heading into the final week of the regular season. North is 5-6.