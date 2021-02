MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette 71-68. Marquette trailed by 12 in the second half but rallied as D.J. Carton sank two 3-pointers in the final minute. Carton’s final 3 cut Creighton’s lead to 70-68 with 35.9 seconds remaining. Koby McEwen missed a contested 3-point attempt in the closing seconds for the Golden Eagles.