Italy’s Draghi wins support of 2 rival parties for new govt

MILAN (AP) — Italian Premier-designate Mario Draghi ‘has secured preliminary support from two key parties for forming a new government that will decide how to spend more than 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in European Union pandemic-recovery funds. The populist 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League both signaled support for a Draghi-led government on Saturday. The leaders of the two parties said they are ready to put aside bitter rivalries for the good of the country. Their decisions increase the potential for a broad-based government of national unity. Draghi is expected to have another round of talks with political parties next week on potential Cabinet ministers.