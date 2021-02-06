Israeli protesters call on PM Netanyahu to step down

JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to demand his resignation. The protesters have been gathering each week in central Jerusalem for over seven months, saying Netanyahu should step down because of his corruption trial and what they say is mismanagement of the country’s coronavirus crisis. The country on Sunday is to begin easing its third lockdown. But most restrictions will remain in place, with coronavirus infections soaring despite one of the world’s most successful vaccination campaigns. Netanyahu’s corruption trial is set to resume this week.