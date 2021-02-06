Inmates at St. Louis jail set fires, break out windows

Officials say inmates at a St. Louis jail have set fires, broken out windows and thrown things from fourth-floor windows in the latest disturbance over conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson says dozens of law enforcement officers are working to bring the situation under control Saturday morning at the St. Louis City Justice Center. He said about 115 inmates are involved and described the group as “extremely violent and noncompliant” in an interview with The Associated Press. He said the disturbance began around 3 a.m.