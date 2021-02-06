Florida: Slain FBI agent remembered for protecting children

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A slain FBI agent in Florida is being remembered for her strength, infectious laugh, love of family and commitment to protecting children. A memorial service was held Saturday for Agent Laura Schwartzenberger at the Miami Dolphins’ football stadium. Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect. The suspect killed himself before he could be arrested. FBI Director Christopher Wray said Schwartzenberger chose a high-stress job and worked hard to protect children from online predators. A separate service for Alfin will be held Sunday at the stadium.