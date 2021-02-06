Egypt releases Al-Jazeera journalist detained since 2016

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian lawyer says authorities have freed an Al-Jazeera journalist after more than four years in detention. Mahmoud Hussein walked free from a police station Saturday afternoon, a few days after a court ordered his conditional release pending investigations into the charges. Hussein, an Egyptian working for the Qatar-based satellite network, was detained at the Cairo airport in December 2016, when he arrived on a family vacation from Doha. His release came a month after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain ended their dispute with Qatar, which included severing diplomatic and economic ties with energy-rich Qatar. The four nations had also demanded the closure of Al-Jazeera, which Qatar rejected.